Yahaira Plasencia was one of the Peruvian artists who was present at the celebration of the Heat Awards 2023in the Dominican Republic. During the night of last Thursday, June 8, the interpreter of “Cobarde” not only impressed with her tribute to Grupo Niche, but also with the dress worn on the red carpet. Despite the fact that her look has caused various comments, the singer thanked the designer that she made her outfit.

Prior to her appearance at the Heat Awards, the vocalist gave details of her outfit in an interview with “America Today.” Likewise, she assured that her outfit consisted of two pieces, which were created by a Peruvian artist. Next, we will tell you who is the designer in charge of making the dress for Yahaira Plasencia.

Who is the Peruvian designer who created Yahaira Plasencia’s dress?

The dress in a green tone, with many pearls, which consisted of two pieces, with a cut on the leg and a top, was in charge of yelitza rojas. According to the official account of the Peruvian, she is a fashion designer and He has worked with different artists, such as Susan Ochoa, Marisol and with the members of “Esto es guerra”.

Yahaira Plasencia wore a daring green dress on the red carpet at the Heat Awards. Photo: Yahaira Plasencia/Instagram

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about her outfits?

During an interview with “América Hoy”, they asked him about the opinion of Daniela Darcourt, who assured that nowadays many singers present themselves with very revealing dresses. Given this, Yahaira Plasencia explained the reason for her commented garment.

“I have always worn two-piece suits and this time (Heat Awards) will be no exception. Yelitza is the person who makes all the costumes for me (for example, for) Premios Juventud, and the one I will wear (at Premios Heat) has also been made by her. I started with shorts and boots. I sing and dance, I always have to show legs or abdomen because I like it,” Yahaira Plasencia mentioned for the América TV program.

Nicole Akari on Yahaira Plasencia’s dress: “repeated figure”

In the last “Love and Fire” program, the stylist Nicole Akari did not hesitate to give her opinion on the outfit that Yahaira wore on the red carpet and at the show moment.

“The costume from the show seemed to me like a repeated figure in another color because last year it was gold and now it was silver,” said the stylist. “On the carpet, it seemed excessive to me in terms of the information it gave. Suddenly, if he had opted for another hair, another shoe, he would have improved more. I feel like the dress was too small for her,” she added.

