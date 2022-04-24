yahaira plasencia He put aside the exuberant parties, like the one he had last year, and decided to spend his birthday with his family and friends. However, the followers of the sauce boat took advantage of the date to surprise her with a banner prior to a concert he would perform.

How did Yahaira Plasencia celebrate her birthday?

yahaira plasencia turns 28 this Saturday, April 23. However, the sauce boat decided not to make the same mistake twice and avoided any embarrassing moment, like the time she escaped hidden so as not to be intervened by the authorities. On this occasion, she celebrated with an intimate gathering attended by her friends and family.

“I love you, what a thrill, my God. You motivate me more and more, ”she wrote in part of the video. “They passed, I love them,” Yahaira wrote in a series of videos that she shared on Instagram. In the recordings, her followers can be seen singing and walking on a bus.

What had Yahaira Plasencia said about this birthday?

During last Friday, April 22, Yahaira Plasencia had confessed that she wanted to spend her 28 years with her dearest people and doing what she liked the most: singing in front of her fans in a special concert.

“My beautiful people, how are you? Many people are asking me what I will do tomorrow for my birthday, and I will do what I love the most, be with you, with my audience, with the people who love me, with the people who support me. I will be singing in Chincha. (…) I will spend my birthday with you. What better blessing and gift than being with the people you love, who motivate me more. I see you this April 23, the best day in the world, “he commented.