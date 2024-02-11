Yahaira Plasencia She had her long-awaited debut as a television host. With the help of 'Al sixth day', the Peruvian singer surprised her loyal followers and promised to give her all at this stage of her life. At the beginning, the 'Y le dice no' interpreter commented that she brings entertainment to all Peruvian families and she was excited about this great artistic project. Plasencia took a few minutes to thank the television company for the opportunity to show her talent and her parents for supporting her at all times.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say when she entered 'The Sixth Day'?

Yahaira Plasencia He stepped onto the set of 'On the Sixth Day' with a lot of energy. She entered dancing and greeting the entire viewing public for this new summer season. In addition, she admitted feeling nervous.

“Let's let go of our nerves a little, because, gentlemen, ladies, I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie to you. Upstairs, DJ (while dancing), aside, weekend. 10 o'clock at night, we're starting with 'Al sixth day', summer season,” he said at first with enthusiasm, but with evident nervousness.

Afterwards, Yahaira Plasencia asked the program's DJ to stop the music to dedicate some heartfelt words. “I want to thank God because he always fills me with many blessings, he is always with me. Thank my parents, who are with me in good times and bad. At Panamericana, my new home, I am happy to be part of this big family. 'Al sixth day' is a program that has been on the air for 14 years,” added the Peruvian singer.

How did Yahaira Plasencia enter 'On the Sixth Day'?

The salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia also took advantage of the cameras on her television set to thank all those who trusted her and promised to entertain viewers. In addition, she commented that, to enter the program, she prepared and went through a casting.

“I passed a casting and I know that many television figures also passed it, but they gave me a guideline. I studied, I prepared, I rehearsed and I came here very prepared. I am happy with all the people who have motivated me (…). For those who don't trust me, I promise to surprise you because I am here to entertain, because this is a current affairs program, we are going to bring you all the gossip,” mentioned the now television presenter.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say about Yahaira Plasencia?

Mónica Cabrejos was invited to the set of 'Magaly TV, la firma' after her departure from 'Al sixth day' and spoke about the entry of Yahaira Plasencia. “I can't speak, my religion doesn't allow it. When you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything,” said the journalist and sexologist to Magaly Medina.

The entertainment journalist expressed her disagreement with the appointment of Yahaira Plasencia as host of Channel 5, and alluded to a possible lack of competence for the position. Her statements show a position contrary to the incorporation of the Peruvian singer in this new television role. “Who did the casting for her… If she didn't even want to as a singer she has anything to say, now as a host… They must be very unpopular with the casting or they pay so little that no one accepted… What is she going to show?” added the 'Magpie'.

