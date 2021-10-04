Yahaira Plasencia has recently returned to the stage singing live in a musical presentation in Punta Cana. After this presentation, the sauce boat was harshly criticized by television host Magaly Medina, who commented on her vocal performance. However, the singer did not sit idly by and responded to comments.

“He loves to sing with a track, but this time they made him sing live and there you can tell that I was not dancing and just (is) standing on stage. But they will see how His voice is gone and he is short of breath, that girl has no physique. He is so young and a singer is due to his audience and the stage where he stands, ”Magaly attacked Yahaira Plasencia.

The television host even compared the performance in Punta Cana to the concerts in Lima. “There I was without the support,” he explained. “When she does it here in Lima, we have always said it and she defends herself, He relies a lot on the choirs that support his voice ”. Medina also suggested that Yahaira would not continue studying singing, since he would not have “technical [vocal] developed ”.

In an interview with the Trome newspaper, the singer responded to all her detractors. He stressed that his talent does not lie only in his voice, but also in his dance steps.

“I love it, I feel like it’s my plus. When they go to see a show, this is complete, they will see me dancing. Besides, I love to show meat. In Son Tentación I was the one who showed the most because I have always liked him ”, commented Yahaira.

They asked her to send a message to people who call her a “creepy” and a “diva.” He told them to change their perception by seeing it as it really is. He said he would ask them “Just let them see me as I am, as they see me on cameras and outside. I can’t be a hypocrite because if I don’t like something, my face will tell it. “

Also, the sauce boat spoke about the rumors that circulate and ruled out having been involved with men who have a relationship. “It has never been true,” the interpreter of “Ulalá” clarified to the newspaper. “I am calm. I have my family, dad, mom, brothers; If they know what I really am, I don’t care what people think, ”he said firmly.