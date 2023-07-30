Yahaira Plasencia He is in Canada, where he has been offering some presentations. From that country, the interpreter of ‘Y le dije no’ was encouraged to record a video for National Holidays. In that clip, the salsa singer is seen dancing a mix of songs typical of the Afro-Peruvian musical genre. “Happy July 28, my Peru. We are heirs to a history full of traditions and culture that makes us proud, ”she wrote the artist in his shared post on social media.

After that, a user of social networks criticized Plasencia for his dance. “Black music is NOT danced like that, do not distort this Peruvian rhythm with your dances that you did in Son Tentación, thank you,” commented the Internet user. “My dear, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it. I didn’t do it for you. Kisses, Happy Holidays! ”, wrote the sauceboat, who decided to answer his detractor.

Yahaira Plasencia responds to a critic on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Yahaira Plasencia

Did Yahaira Plasencia fight with Jazmín Pinedo?

During the last edition of the program ‘What is the real one?’, Yahaira Plasencia and Jazmín Pinedo were part of the guests. At one point, the “Chinita” was upset with the production considering that they had favored the sauce boat in one of the games. This uncomfortable gesture to the singer, who did not hesitate to answer him. “They gave you one too, stop complaining,” she said.

