At its best! Demonstrating that her talent keeps her more relevant than ever, the Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia thanked her for all the achievements she obtained in 2023 on a professional level.

And his musical career continued to consolidate internationally. Therefore, between laughter, but very sure of herself, she said: “Get ready in 2024, I'm coming with everything.”

“The truth is, this year was very important for me musically, I released several songs that were trending for several weeks on various digital platforms and radios. Apart from that, I decided to continue my career individually, I will always be grateful to Sergio George and to all the people who believe in my talent,” he expressed.

Likewise, the 'Cobarde' singer also referred to her nomination for the 'Premio Lo Nuestro', where she competed against artists of the stature of Prince Royce ('Lao a lao'), Marc Anthony ('Mala'), Romeo Santos ('His Traces') and Luis Figueroa ('I'm Still Waiting for You').

The salsa singer remembered with joy when she performed at the Preimos Heat, as part of the tribute to Grupo Niche. At this event, Yahaira was able to show her talent abroad and continue strengthening her career far from our borders.

During a press conference prior to the Heat Awards, Niche, who received recognition for her vast career and contribution to salsa, highlighted Plasencia's work and described her as the “new queen of salsa” in the country. .

“It was exciting to sing at an award ceremony as important as the 'Heat Awards', in addition to being able to meet great music stars worldwide. This 2023 I continued betting my career abroad and for next year more important things will come,” she added.

The beloved salsa singer also couldn't help but refer to the sentimental plane, after making public her love relationship with fellow singer Jair Mendoza, with whom she has found the emotional stability she needed.

“I'm calm in that regard, you know that I'm not much of a talker about my private life. I can only tell you that I am happy and quite in love with my present,” she said.

Will say goodbye to 2023 in a big way

Finally, Yahaira Plasencia announced that she will receive 2024 working with a spectacular show this December 31 from 9 pm at Resort Hotel Rústica de Pachacámac, one of the most anticipated and popular parties in the south of Lima, where people can enjoy the pool and other attractions.

“I am going to perform with my entire orchestra, it will be a great concert where I will play all my musical hits and I promise to receive 2024 in the best way with all my audience. I look forward to seeing you all that day. To purchase your tickets or boxes you can enter the @rusticahoteles networks on Instagram or Facebook,” she stated.

