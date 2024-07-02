Yahaira Plasencia and Jefferson Farfán had one of the most talked about romances in the entertainment world. However, the relationship ended amid speculation and now, several years later, the singer wants to interview ‘La Foquita’ on her podcast. ‘Talking to Yaha’.

She made this revelation on ‘América Espectáculos’ and the singer of ‘Cobarde’ also said that she would comply with all of ‘Jeffry’s’ requests so that he could feel comfortable during the interview.

Yahaira Plasencia and Jefferson Farfán face to face in an interview?

The famous relationship of Yahaira Plasencia and Jefferson Farfan came to an end amidst various speculations about the couple. Despite this, the salsa singer has repeatedly stated that she has no problem with ‘Jeffry’ and has even surprised by inviting him to her podcast for a revealing interview.

“My team (production) and I want you to come Jefferson Farfan“, he said at first, leaving the invitation open for the former player of the Peruvian national team. He also ruled out any discomfort on his part in being able to interview him and assured that it would be ‘great’ to have a conversation with his ex-partner.

If this long-awaited interview takes place, Yahaira He said he would have no problem accepting all of Farfán’s conditions. He even did not rule out the possibility of stepping onto the set of ‘Focused‘ to return the visit.

“I too have said at times when I have performed somewhere ‘I prefer not to talk about this subject’. These are not conditions, but you say more or less what you feel comfortable with. If the opportunity arises (to go to ‘Enfocados’) it can be, normal,” added the salsa singer.

How did the relationship between Yahaira Plasencia and Jefferson Farfán begin?

To find out the origin of this relationship, we must go back to the summer of 2015. At that time, the former Peruvian national team striker was on vacation in Lima and decided to visit a nightclub where “Son Tentación” was performing, the salsa group in which Yahaira was a member. The ’10 de la calle’ was fascinated by the salsera’s movements and asked for her number to chat on WhatsApp.

A few weeks later, ‘Jeffry‘ made public his relationship with the ‘Queen of Toto’. “I am starting a new stage in my life with a new relationship with Miss Yahaira Plasencia. After being alone for a while, I have met someone and I feel happy and calm in this new personal stage,” shared ‘Foquita’ on her Facebook.

However, her ex-partner, Melissa Klugaccused Yahaira Plasencia of interfering in her relationship with the former soccer player and father of her two youngest children. “I started to find out from friends: ‘They are talking, they are seeing each other’. I know that they were messaging each other since Jefferson was with me,” said the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

Why did Jefferson Farfán and Yahaira Plasencia end their romance?

The relationship between Jefferson Farfan and Yahaira Plasencia It ended in 2016, when footballer Jerson Reyes revealed on the program “El valor de la verdad” that he had an affair with the singer while she was still with Farfán.

For her part, Yahaira Plasencia gave her version of events and explained the reason for her breakup with ‘Jeffry’. “I think we had different paths. I was definitely going for my career, my things,” Yahaira said on “Magaly TV, la firme.”

