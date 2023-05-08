Yahaira Plasencia He remains firm in the search for the long-awaited internationalization in his musical career after releasing his new hit “Acaríciame”. This premiere took place days before the salsa boat officially announced the end of her employment relationship with Sergio George, producer of great stars of the tropical genre, who had accompanied her in recent years.

Now, the national artist will have to carve out her own path for what she will need the support of her followers. However, just as she has her followers, the singer also has a large group of haters who often criticize her in both her personal life and her musical life.

Yahaira Plasencia shows face for her songs

Precisely, after the premiere of “Acaríciame”, the critics mentioned again that Yahaira Plasencia only knows how to make covers and not songs composed by her own handwriting. Given these comments, the national artist clarified that they are new versions that have her style and personal touch.

“It is that I think they are not covers, they are covered songs, different. For example, this song ‘Acaríciame’, with Canela’s urban touch makes the song completely different,” she began.

“On the radio you listen to salsa, the current reggaeton, but not that beautiful music we had before. So, why not do something danceable so that young people can also feed on the romanticism that existed at that time, ”she added in a chat with Trome.

