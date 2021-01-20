Yahaira Plasencia is working on her fourth song with producer Sergio George. After the success of “U la la” and “Cobarde”, the salsa company plans to increase its musical repertoire and surprised its followers with a fragment of the new song.

The images, which were published through Instagram, showed the Peruvian singer inside the recording studio with various members of the musical team.

In the same way, the interpreter assured that this new production will be carried out with the collaboration of another artist.

“I tell you that I have been here all day recording because we are already looking for the fourth song with Sergio to release it very soon. I’m in a collaboration that I know you are going to love ”, expressed Yahaira Plasencia in the video.

Although no more information about the single was revealed, the interpreter of “Y le said no” was very excited when announcing this new project and assured that the song will be to the liking of all her followers and fans: “Wait, because surprises are coming ”.

Yahaira Plasencia recently participated in a virtual concert with the members of the Son Tentación orchestra and the singers Kate Candela, Gaby Zambrano and Ingrid Mijares.

After the presentation, which took place on the stage of La casa de la salsa, the sauce boat thanked her followers for the reception that the event had.

“Returning to the stage is always an indescribable experience and even more so doing it with great friends. Thank you for always being behind the screens and supporting artists in really difficult times, “he wrote in Instagram.

