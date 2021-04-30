After the controversial police intervention that Yahaira Plasencia starred in on her birthday, many Peruvian celebrities criticized the attitude of the sauce boat for hiding inside a trunk.

Samuel Suarez, a Latina journalist and Instarándula administrator, commented on this fact and everything that happened afterwards. However, after leaving his opinion on the case, he received a series of insults from an alleged relative of the interpreter.

In this regard, she spoke and responded to the communicator to apologize and mark a distance for the message he received.

“Samuel, good morning. I perfectly understand your work and I respect it, you know it very well. Whatever an uncle or cousin does, or whatever, is out of my hands. I apologize for the bad timing. Yahaira ”, reads in the screenshot that Suárez showed in his stories of Instagram.

The journalist thanked him for referring to the event that he publicly denounced. “Anyway, I want to thank Yahaira (Plasencia) for the message; wrote to me privately. As he signed it, I must understand that he wanted me to make it public and here it is, ”put the popular ‘Samu’.

“I value respect my opinion, my work and I appreciate the gesture of apologizing to me for the actions of your aunt. It says a lot about her for me as a person ”, he added.

Inspector’s Office investigates irregularity in Yahaira case

The case of the party where he participated Yahaira Plasencia He continued giving what to talk after the intervention. Recently, it was learned that her name did not appear on the police report of those intervened in that meeting, despite the fact that she admitted to having been there.

In this sense, the PNP Inspectorate reported that they are investigating this irregularity. However, the issue was clarified and the sauce boat received the corresponding fine.

Yahaira Plasencia

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.