Yahaira Plasencia appeared at the Cieneguilla police station this Thursday, April 29. to testify about the social gathering for his birthday that he attended with several family and friends in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, last weekend.

Upon leaving the police station, the salsa singer revealed that she received a fine for violating the state of emergency by participating in the ‘COVID party’, in which some members of This is War were also involved.

“Here I have the fine that the Police has imposed on me, which was what I was missing to fulfill my duty. I clearly said that I had hidden myself (in the trunk of a car) and now I am assuming my mistake, going to the police station and doing what I had to do, “he told the press, while showing the sanction document.

Yahaira Plasencia, who was suspended from EEG, also mentioned that she would not provide further statements about what happened and left the scene. “I have absolutely nothing else to say … I have only come here to fulfill my duty as a citizen,” said the artist.

The interpreter of “And I said no” and “Cobarde” came to render her defense accompanied by her lawyer and her brother Jorge Plasencia, who was also at the ‘COVID party’.

It should be noted that, according to information released by Women in command, Yahaira Plasencia She went to the Cieneguilla police station without having been notified. “He has come on his own account,” said the reporter who was present at the scene.

