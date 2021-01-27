In style! Yahaira Plasencia made her appearance in This is war this January 26, where he performed his best musical themes. She joined the competition for the ‘warriors’.

“I am going to give my all. Very happy to be part of the competition ”, said the Peruvian singer after her performance outside the studios of America TV.

In 2020, Yahaira was also part of the show, as she was announced as one more competitor. However, it was for a short time, since it participated only in some games.

The sauce boat has been celebrating the success of her songs. He is currently making his new musical production by Sergio George.

The second show of the new season of the competition reality show brought surprises. As it is remembered, Johanna San Miguel returned to reality as a host and will accompany Gian Piero Díaz.

It should be noted that, faces from the previous season also entered, such as Luana Barron, Patricio Parodi, Angie arizaga, Facundo González and Jota Benz.

This was the admission of Johanna to EEG

The speculations were confirmed. Johanna san miguel He returned to the reality competition after 6 years of absence. She becomes the second host of This is War 2021.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m at my house back, “said the actress.

As you remember, in August 2015 he resigned from the América TV space. After this, he was part of the jury of Yo soy de Latina.

