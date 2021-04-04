The new song “Dime”, which Yahaira Placencia promised to launch, was postponed due to changes in the recording, according to the producer in charge, Sergio George, on the television program América Hoy

In a communication provided by the music producer, he claimed to be fickle when working with new songs. “I am very changeable in the decisions about the recording studio, it’s very normal . We are making some changes to the song”, He detailed.

Similarly, George said that the release of the single was almost ready to be shared, but another composition appeared that made him change his mind. “Songs come to me constantly, I fell in love with one and told him that I would like to record this song to see how it sounds and then we choose,” he said.

Given the competition and demands of the music industry, the musician said that both songs seem very good to him; however, they prefer to have more options to get quality content. “It is not known if it is successful or not until it is released to the public. I, from my experience, know what you can like ”, he mentioned.

As for the debut, Sergio said he did not know the exact date for the possible premiere of the artist’s next song. “When I finish singing and everything is approved, it is launched,” he stressed.

While, Yahaira Plasencia He also announced the cancellation to his followers. “We already have a song ready, but they gave us a new one and I will record it as well. Then we will choose which one is the best. The fourth topic is coming soon, ”he said.

On the other hand, the artist complements her career with her participation in the program This is war. However, as he commented on his social networks, in this new facet it is difficult to adapt due to the demands of physical skills. “I’m adjusting to the program and, little by little, I’m wanting to compete and say that I can do more,” the singer wrote.

Likewise, Plasencia thanked the support he has received from his fellow warriors. “The only thing left is to rehearse and adapt to this rhythm,” said the interpreter of melodies such as “Simply friends” and “Coward.”

