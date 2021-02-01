On January 31, Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George held an extensive conversation via Instagram Live, in which a preview of the fourth single by the Peruvian salsa company was revealed as a scoop, whose tentative title would be “Tell me”.

“Mónica Vélez is the composer and she sent the song two years ago. (…) I’m going to show 30 seconds of the song, not the final version, because there are no instruments, “said the American producer as an introduction.

Likewise, ‘La Patrona’ requested that the video clip for “Dime” be recorded in Peru. “You have to give a little love to the country where you were born,” said the producer accepting the proposal.

Following that idea, Yahaira Pasencia asked that the dancers accompanying her, as well as the director, also be Peruvian. “It will be a 100% Peruvian product,” said Sergio George.

The music entrepreneur also congratulated the singer and her fans, the ‘yahalovers’, for making their song “Ulala” enter the HTVMusica hot ranking.

Finally, the American producer also took the opportunity to respond to criticism for the alleged lack of promotion of the singer in the race to its internationalization.

“There is nowhere to promote yourself, there is nowhere to play, you cannot travel. (…) We are still in a pandemic, ”said Sergio George, who also affirmed that“ people talk just to talk ”and that“ it makes no sense ”to take Yahaira Plasencia to Miami if everything is closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

