A video related to the singer Yahaira Plasencia has caused controversy on social networks. It is about the intervention that the Police made to a luxurious house in Cieneguilla, where a ‘COVID-19 party’ was held during the early hours of this Saturday, April 24.

El Serenazgo, control of the Municipality of Cieneguilla, the PNP and the Army of Peru arrived to the place to carry out their inspection work.

As reported by the entity, through a live broadcast, inside the residence was the sauce boat Yahaira Plasencia, reality guys and more characters from the show.

Neighbors in the area made a complaint to the authorities for the noise that came from the huge house. They said that the attendees started the meeting at 5:00 pm The intervention took place at 2:28 am

“What they do is confiscate the alcoholic beverages that have been consumed. The information provided is that the singer Yahaira Plasencia and some celebrity artists are there. Irresponsible people will be taken to the police station to be fined ”, is heard in the video of the Municipality of Cieneguilla.

At one point, more than a dozen drunken youth are shown to leave the house to be detained by the Policeman. “They have left between 15 young people to be fined. The fine is 394 soles . They look very cool, as if they are never going to get COVID, “said the correspondent.

For its part, Yahaira Plasencia reportedly refused to leave and be transferred to the police station for fear of damaging her image , according to Trome. The party would have been organized on the occasion of his 27th birthday.

