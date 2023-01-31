Yahaira Plasencia She was uncomfortable when asked if she still has an affair with Jair Mendoza.

Singer Yahaira Plasencia surprised by appearing on the first program of “America Today” in its new season. The salsa singer commented on her new musical projects, her nomination for the Premio Lo Nuestro and more, but what she did not count was that the drivers would ask her if she kept her romance with Jair Mendoza hidden, whose relationship caused her some problems with its producer Sergio George. Given this, she became very uncomfortable, because she stressed that if she were still with him, she would not have to hide.

“Here I am going to speak to begin with, I do not have to hide from anyone, I am a free and independent woman. I have no children, I am not married. I believe that both Jair and I are free people to be able to do what we want, as I said What I do with my private life is my sole responsibility,” he replied.