Yahaira Plasencia offered an interview in which he spoke about his unexpected entrance to the new season of This is War.

The salsa singer spoke with the reporter of the program You are in all and assured that producer Peter Fajardo was in charge of convincing her to participate in the program.

“Everybody said ‘Yahaira what’s going to come in’. Peter has a convincing power, (he told me) Yaha don’t worry, there aren’t many strong games, everything is ‘fresh’ ”, said the 26-year-old artist.

Yahaira Plasencia specified that he had doubts regarding his admission to This is war because of the kidney operation he underwent in 2020. “I have a kidney operation five months ago so please … You are warned Peter!” he joked.

“I have come here to have fun, to play for a while with my classmates. I already know most of them so I’m happy, happy, “she said.

The interpreter of “Ulala” also spoke about her past fights with Rosángela Espinoza and was calm about the possibility of having to face her on one of the circuits.

“Yes, surely with Rosángela or with someone else, normal, I ‘fresh’. I am already in another stage of my life, I think I am in another position as well and apart from that the work dignifies. I have always characterized myself for working and for me it is a new stage ”, he concluded.

What did Sergio George say about Yahaira Plasencia’s admission to EEG 2021?

In conversation with América Espectáculos, Yahaira Plasencia revealed what Sergio George told him when he told him that he would be part of This is War during the summer season of reality.

“Sergio George kind of took it (gestures of doubts), but I told him: ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to behave well.’ He is happy and knows that it is only for the summer season, so we continue with the projects we have, ”the sauce boat explained.

