On January 15, a new interview with the Peruvian sauce company Yahaira Plasencia was released, in which she made a comment about the alleged enmity that would exist with her colleague Daniela Darcourt.

About this, the call ‘Queen of the totó‘acknowledged that she is not a friend of the interpreter of “Lord lie”, Despite the fact that weeks ago she revealed that if she had the opportunity, she would record a TikTok video and a song with other female salsa exponents.

“I do not have a friendship with Daniela Darcourt,” he assured. “I am very selective, I have no friends in this environment.”

Yahaira Plasencia’s statements come days after Daniela Darcourt asked to put aside the rivalries that are attributed to the two to focus on the music they produce.

“The idea of ​​making music is the union. We must follow the example of other countries, where five artists come together to make a song. Put a little aside the personal and see the professional side, “said Amy Gutiérrez.

On the other hand, Yahaira Plasencia said that she considers her family members her friends, and that apart from that she has acquaintances, such as the salsa interpreter Amy Gutiérrez.

“It’s not that I am friends with many colleagues, I get along well with several,” he said, adding that in the case of Amy Gutiérrez, with whom he recorded the Christmas potpourri “Salsa divas Perú Navidad”, he finds more affinity.

“With Amy I have a little more affinity because we have shared the Heat Awards, so I got to know her a little more there,” he added.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.