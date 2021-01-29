Yahaira Plasencia joined the artists who made their social networks available to help entrepreneurs sell their products.

As is known, many businesses will be forced to close after the announcement of a new quarantine due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Lima is one of the regions with an extreme level and, for this reason, the restrictions will be more severe.

Given this, the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia turned to her Instagram account to report that she will help entrepreneurs to spread their business.

“We are in very difficult times and we must take care of ourselves, but also support ourselves. In these moments we must all be a single force “, wrote the interpreter of” Ulala “.

“Leave your business and what it is about in the comments so that more people can see it. With all my heart, I hope it will be of great help, “he added.

Likewise, Yahaira Plasencia, who joined the new season of This is War, asked all his followers to support small businesses, as these will be the hardest hit by the new quarantine.

“Let’s support local businesses and new ventures, especially in this second wave, helping each other we will move forward. And remember that music makes the heart happy “, he concluded.

Yahaira Plasencia makes its networks available to help entrepreneurs. Photo: Yahaira Plasencia / Instagram

Sergio reacts to the appearance of Yahaira Plasencia in EEG

Yahaira Plasencia He told how his producer Sergio George reacted when he found out that he joined This is War.

“Sergio George kind of took it (gestures of doubts), but I told him: ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to behave well.’ He is happy and knows that it is only for the summer season, so we continue with the projects we have. This is war is the most watched program in Peru, so it helps me a lot (to promote his career as a singer) ”, he commented.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.