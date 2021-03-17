He dethroned her. The singer Yahaira Plasencia could not against the influencer Leo Otero in the recent sequence of TikTok from the reality show This is war, last Tuesday, March 16.

The América TV program created this competition for young tiktokers to confront the participants of the television space.

This time, Maria Pia Copello was in charge of qualifying the contestants, made up of the dancer and the sauce boat. It was she who decided that the interpreter of “And I told him no” should be out.

Leo Otero He captivated the child ex-cheerleader with his dance, which is why he agreed to stay in the contest. However, this did not last long, as another tiktoker challenged him and eliminated with a tight score.

Yahaira Plasencia grateful for praise from Natti Natasha

Some days ago, Natti Natasha gave an interview to a well-known local media. In the talk, she mentioned Yahaira Plasencia, leaving him some valuable words.

“I remember that there is a girl named Yahaira Plasencia and I have listened to her, she has a super talent,” said the urban singer.

In response, the Peruvian sauce boat responded to the compliments, showing pride in her colleague’s words.

“I was very excited. I met her at the Lo Nuestro Awards. I thanked him for the words he had towards me (…). It is an honor, she is an artist that I admire very much. That it comes from her excites me a lot. I promise to continue with my career, “he said. Plasencia.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.