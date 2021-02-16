Peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia shared a prayer on her social networks in the face of the difficult situation many Peruvians experience for him. coronavirus.

Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “And I told him no” regretted that close friends are losing family members to COVID-19.

Also, she showed her concern and fear of falling ill at some point, or if someone close to her falls ill.

“Lord Jesus my father, I have so many friends right now who are losing loved ones and I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes, sir, “wrote the singer who recently premiered her ballad” Sad reality. ”

“Stop with this, my father. Have mercy on those people who are hospitalized, suffering right now because this virus is taking too much, sir. Enough. I implore you sir ”, added the gravy boat.

Yahaira Plasencia had stopped his artistic tour abroad due to the crisis and lack of shows. A few weeks ago she was featured in This is War, where she has been competing with the ‘warriors’.

Storie by Yahaira Plasencia. Photo: capture / Instagram

Yahaira Plasencia stands in solidarity with entrepreneurs

A few days ago, the singer announced that she would make her social networks available to help entrepreneurs, who were affected by the new quarantine.

“We are in very difficult times and we must take care of ourselves, but also support each other. At this time we must all be a single force, “wrote the artist on her social networks.

“Leave your business and what it is about in the comments so that more people can see it. With all my heart, I hope it will be of great help, “he added.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.