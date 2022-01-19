the sauceboat yahaira plasencia He has decided to expand his business and has been encouraged to venture into the field of dance and announced the inauguration of his own professional dance academy, which all his followers can attend.

The singer shared the news with her fans on social networks and spread all the information about the face-to-face summer workshops that will be held at the premises located in Lince, which will begin next Monday, January 31.

Yahaira Plasencia: prices of her summer workshops

In the Instagram post that Yahaira Plasencia shared, all the courses that are available to the public and the prices of each of them are specified. The costs range from s /. 220 to s/ 280.

Among the types of dance that will be taught are:

Urban dance adults – S/ 220

Urban dance kids – S/ 280

Full dance – S/ 280

Adult Latin rhythms – S/ 220

Latin rhythms kids – S/ 280

Yahaira Plasencia: prices of her summer workshops. Photo: Instagram

In addition, he also specified that his dance academy will award 10 scholarships for the most talented children under 18 years of age. The choice will be made through a casting call days before the start of classes.

Anthony Aranda will be a teacher at the Yahaira Plasencia academy

A detail that surprised more than one was the staff of teachers who will teach the courses at the new Yahaira Plasencia dance academy. In addition to the fact that the interpreter herself will be in charge of one of the groups, the dancer Anthony Aranda, who rose to fame thanks to his romance with Melissa Paredes, was also included.

The aforementioned professional is not new to the artistic field. In addition to being the director of another dance school, he also participated in several seasons of The Great Show and The Artist of the Year, where he met the actress.

Anthony Aranda will be a teacher at Yahaira Plasencia’s academy. Photo: Instagram capture

Yahaira Plasencia announces collaboration with Obie Bermúdez

Yahaira Plasencia announced on social media her exclusive collaboration with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Obie Bermúdez. In addition, the sauce boat explained that her new project will include the participation in the production and music of Sergio George and even revealed the release date of her next single.

