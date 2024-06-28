Daniela Darcourt was on the set of the program ‘El Reventonazo de la Chola’ last Saturday, June 22. In conversation with ‘Chola Chabuca’, the salsa singer sent a sharp message to Sergio George. Let us remember that the music producer accused the singer of paying for reproductions onYoutube.

It should be noted that Darcourt also took the opportunity to send a warning to Yahaira Plasencia, who has decided to respond to him in front of the cameras. ‘America today’.

What did Yahaira Plasencia respond to Daniela Darcourt?

Singer Yahaira Plasencia She was approached by a reporter from the program ‘América hoy’ to comment on the recent statements by Daniela Darcourt, who said that Sergio George belittles the efforts of Peruvian artists.

Faced with this controversy, Plasencia clarified that the words of the renowned music producer were not understood correctly.. “I made the podcast, I asked, he answered, but I have never wanted to make anyone uncomfortable and I think neither did Sergio. I value the careers of all my colleagues. I know Sergio very well and he seems like a good person to me. I feel that he has misinterpreted the things that he has said, in jokes and playing, ”said the salsa singer at first.

Plasencia then responded to the warning sent to her by her colleague Daniela Darcourt: “They have always seen us as rivals, as if we don’t get along, on the contrary, when we see each other we hug each other… I think the issue with Sergio comes from an issue that he has not been able to express many times. I have not felt used by him, but each person’s perception is also respected.”

What did Daniela Darcourt say about Yahaira Plasencia and Sergio George?

Last Saturday, June 22, Daniela Darcourt was on the set of the program ‘The blowout of the Chola‘, in which he addressed the criticism and accusations ofSergio GeorgeTo her. Let us remember that the music producer questioned the success of the ‘Mr Lie’ performer in conversation with Yahaira Plasencia.

“I feel that importance has been given to a person who, in each of his interviews, does or tries to do nothing but minimize the work of all the young people or talents in a country, and that really bothers me. It bothers me because he mentions my name and also the little or a lot of industry that we are slowly building,” Darcourt said at the beginning.

After that, Daniela clearly remembered that it was the American musician who contacted her with the intention of collaborating together: “He proposed many work things to me.” Finally, Darcourt askedSergio Georgethat do not useYahaira Plasenciato get headlines.

“To destroy it and then raise it again, to leave it on standby and then return as if nothing happened. It is not only with my partner but with other people who trusted him,” Daniela concluded.

