Yahaira Plasencia expressed her enthusiasm for returning to step on the stages of La casa de la salsa, accompanied by the singers Kate Candela, Gaby Zambrano, Ingrid Mijares and the salsa orchestra Son Tentación, in the virtual concert they held on Saturday, January 16.

The show transmitted via YouTube achieved 194,000 views and the popular ‘Patrona de la salsa’ did not stop thanking her loyal fans for being behind all her achievements.

Via Instagram, Yahaira Plasencia shared some photos of her participation in the event. “Returning to the stage is always an indescribable experience and even more so doing it with great friends,” he wrote in the caption.

Thank you for always being behind the screens and supporting all artists in really difficult times. This is for you and for you, “he concluded.

For its part, the group led by Paula Arias also thanked their fans who were attentive to their presentation. “Thank you for joining us and enjoying with us.”

Yahaira Plasencia thanked her fans for connecting to the virtual concert of La casa de la salsa. Photo: Yahaira Plasencia Instagram

“The Son Tentación family is very happy and grateful because more than 19,000 people were connected watching and enjoying this concert, which was done with all our love for you,” reads a publication on their social networks.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.