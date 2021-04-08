Yahaira Plasencia is undecided about her participation in This is war. After being sentenced, she spoke with the chambers of América Espectáculos about her performance as a member of ‘Los guerreros’.

In the most recent edition of the reality show, the sauce boat was ranked last in the accumulated score and was classified as the weakest participant after being defeated by Luciana Fuster. The hosts of the space questioned her for her attitude when participating in the challenges and doubted her desire to continue in the cast.

“He is always saying that he is weak and that does not help. You have to come here to fight, “he said. Johanna san miguel in front of the cameras.

Yahaira Plasencia assured that he is still evaluating his permanence in This is War and reported a health problem that would affect his performance.

“I am interested in staying, but it is complicated. Sometimes I don’t trust myself, I’m scared (…) Many people don’t know, but I have a kidney ailment. The same I continue, but nobody knows that. I try to compete ”, he pointed out.

The reality girl ended the interview by stressing that she would leave the show if her health is affected.

Diego Zurek talks about his bond with Yahaira Plasencia

In recent days, images were released that highlighted the close relationship that exists between Yahaira Plasencia Y Diego zurek. Given the rumors of an alleged romance, the competitor of This is War decided to clarify the situation and assured that they only share a very good friendship.

“I love her a lot, an impressive amount in a short time. We adore each other, we have an incredible friendship with her, with Facundo (González), with Ximena Peralta, with ‘Panchito’ (Rodríguez). The truth is that it is a very nice group that we have created ”, he detailed in Instagram.

