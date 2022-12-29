Jair Mendoza and Yahaira Plasencia They looked very much in love in the images that Magaly Medina broadcast on her program a few weeks ago. This video provoked the ire of Sergio George, who was betting on the talent of the sauce boat, and expressed all kinds of comments in the media. Subsequently, the “Queen of totó” did not appear in show programs and very little was known about her relationship with the producer and her relationship with the aforementioned artist.

For this reason, during an interview with “América spectacles”, Yahaira Plasencia was flattering towards Jair Mendoza, but reaffirmed her position having distanced herself from him for promoting her career: “He is a spectacular person. He is one of the best people I have ever met. He is an amazing man. I only have words of gratitude and everything good for him (…). Many people say that I am prioritizing Sergio and he is not Sergio. It’s my career, my future.”