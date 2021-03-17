Yahaira Plasencia denied having resumed his relationship with the footballer Jefferson Farfan for the second time, before the rumors of reconciliation that arose in the last days. The sauce boat said that she continues to be single and completely focused on her singing career.

During an interview with América Espectáculos, the interpreter of “And I said no” Y “Coward” He indicated that everything that is said about his love life is mere speculation.

“No (he returned with Jefferson Farfán), there is no way, nothing to see. They have invented a romance for me with Diego Zurek, now with Pancho, with everyone they invent romances for me ”, he pointed out. “With Jefferson nothing to do, I wish him all the best,” added the singer; In this way, he clarifies that he has a cordial treatment with the former Russian Lokomotiv player.

Yahaira Plasencia He confessed, however, that he does not rule out the possibility of starting a love story with a person from the artistic environment. “I never say never, because God can put someone there in the middle,” he declared.

On the other hand, the self-styled ‘Patrona’ said that she is very excited, because her song “ULaLá” entered the HTV hot ranking. “I’m super happy, I can’t be more grateful to all my fans, all the people who follow me and follow my music. I’m really happy, “he commented.

Yahaira Plasencia thanks Natti Natasha for praise

Yahaira Plasencia thanked the reggaeton Natti Natasha for the words of praise she had for her in a video she shared through Instagram.

“When I saw it, I was very emotional. I met her at the Lo Nuestro Awards. I thanked him for the words he had towards me. For me it is an honor, she is an artist that I admire very much. That it comes from her excites me a lot. I promise to continue with my career, “said the singer.

Yahaira Plasencia receives compliments from Rebeca Escribns

Rebeca Escribns was very proud that Yahaira Plasencia has caught the attention of Natti Natasha and revealed that she would like to see her at the Grammys.

“Obviously, I want to see her in the Grammy, on a Billboard a la ‘Yaha’, as I said yesterday. It’s a trome ”, Rebeca Escribns said this Wednesday, March 10, in her program América shows.

