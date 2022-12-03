Yahaira Plasencia He confirmed that he has a relationship with the salsa singer Jair Mendoza. The Peruvian singer gave an interview to the “Love and Fire” program in which she clarified the rumors about her sentimental bond after some images of them kissing during a trip to Punta Cana came to light.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about Jair Mendoza?

The couple was approached by journalists as they were leaving the Jorge Chávez airport. There, the popular “Queen of totó” assured that she is giving herself a chance in love with her colleague. Let’s remember that she has been single for several years since she broke up with the soccer player Jefferson Farfan.

“It is important that they know that Yahaira, the artist, is on stage, she is in television programs and everything else, but right now there is the human Yahaira… I think I’m giving myself a chance … We are calm, I think it is the most important thing, ”he said.

“Are they going to be seen together in Lima from now on?” Asked the reporter of the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program. The interpreter of “And I told him no” replied: “Yes, yes, normal.”

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza were captured together on a trip to Punta Cana. Photo: composition LR/ Capture ATV/ Instagram

Yahaira Plasencia responds to criticism for her relationship with Jair Mendoza

When asked if her romance with Jair Mendoza is a marketing strategy for him to promote the premiere of his song, Yahaira Plasencia He flatly denied it. “ I don’t need to filter anything. He had already planned its release ”, expressed the sauce boat.

Then, he defended this new start in his love life and assured that he is not afraid of criticism. “ I don’t have to hide from anyone. I’m not married, I don’t have children I’m calm, I’m fine,” he said.

For his part, Jair Mendoza did not want to make statements to the press, he only managed to say that both “are calm.”

The ampay of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza

The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” were the ones that captured the precise moment in which the Yahaira Plasencia giving a passionate kiss with Jaime Mendoza during a recent trip that both artists made to Punta Cana.

As is known, in recent months they began to be linked, since they were seen together publicly on more than one occasion.