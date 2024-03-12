In the field of Peruvian entertainment, news about public figures never ceases to surprise the public. Recently, attention has focused on Yahaira Plasencia, ex-partner of former soccer player Jefferson Farfán, after the statements he made about the athlete's new daughter. After years of maintaining a discreet silence regarding her former love, the interpreter has decided to express her opinion to the media, which marks a significant point in her relationship.

The news of the new paternity of Jefferson Farfan has shaken social networks and the media, but how has Yahaira Plasencia, a relevant figure in the past life of the former Alianza Lima player, reacted to this revelation? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: What would have been the reason for the breakup of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza? 'America Today' reveals it

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about Jefferson Farfán and his new baby?

Yahaira Plasencia, a well-known artist of the Peruvian salsa scene, broke her long silence regarding Jefferson Farfán. The singer spoke about the recent announcement by Farfán, who revealed that he was the father of a one-year-old and two-month-old girl during the premiere of his podcast 'Enfocados'. When asked by a reporter from the program 'Everything leaks', Plasencia responded with serenity and maturity, and wished the best for 'Foquita' and her little girl.

“I haven't talked about Jefferson for many years because obviously we have absolutely nothing to do with it. I wish him all the best, of course, and I have always believed that a child is a blessing; so, it seems great to me,” he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia was excited in her debut as host of 'Al sixth day': “I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie”

Does Yahaira Plasencia know Darinka Ramírez?

As for the mother of Farfán's new daughter, Darinka Ramírez, Yahaira Plasencia He claimed to have no knowledge of her. “I don't know her, I don't know anything about her life for a long time,” declared. With this, she distanced herself from any possible controversy or media speculation related to the new partner of her former romantic partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia receives criticism for driving with a cell phone in her hand: “Irresponsibility behind the wheel”

Jefferson Farfán announces that he has a 1 year and 2 month old baby

The world of entertainment and sports in Peru was surprised by Jefferson Farfán's announcement about his paternity. The revelation took place on his 'Focused' podcast, in which he shared the news that he became the father of a baby girl, now one year and two months old. This information not only added a new chapter to Farfán's personal life, but also aroused the curiosity of his followers, who have followed his career and personal life for years.

#Yahaira #Plasencia #dedicates #emotional #words #Jefferson #Farfán #revealing #baby