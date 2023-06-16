After one year, Yahaira Plasencia she came face to face with the radio announcer Gianina Portugal, who publicly accused her of not returning some luxurious red glasses that she lent her for an international event. In the midst of the complaints against the sauce boat for keeping Nicole Akari’s belongings, the sauce boat explained why she did not give the accessory to the communicator. in the program Youtube of the young woman, he told her what happened to not be able to give her the glasses.

How did Yahaira Plasencia justify the retention of the glasses?

The radio announcer began by saying that if it bothered her tell Sergio George about the glasses, who at the time was his record producer and manager. “I was kidding, and honestly, I had no idea it was spread like that,” he said. Yahaira Plasencia replied that she had not bothered by the dissemination of the information on the accessory.

“I have a lot of glasses, but I never found red and I swear I will find them. Is that those glasses were beautiful“, pointed to the sauce boat. He explained that he had planned to use them for his presentation of Heat Awards 2022 and that, once the show was over, he was going to deliver them.

A radio host accused Yahaira Plasencia of not returning the glasses she lent her for the 2022 Heat Awards. Photo: Composition La República/Yahaira Plasencia/Gianina Portugal/Instagram

“I spoke with my production that when I launch them, they pick them up. The whole public was worse and I think they grabbed it (…) I swore you were angry. I approached you and said that I was going to return them to you,” highlighted the sauceboat.

Did Yahaira Plasencia ask for an exchange for the announcer’s glasses?

The communicator mentioned that the glasses were not very expensive. In response, Plasencia replied that they were difficult to obtain. In this sense, she took advantage of the interview to make a request to the commercial brands.

“Rather if there is a brand that wants to give me red glasses to give it to ‘China'”, he assured and unleashed laughter between the presenter and guest.

