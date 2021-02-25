After the release of “Triste reality”, Yahaira Plasencia has a new reason to celebrate, as his song “ULalá”, produced by Sergio George, is succeeding in two other Latin American countries: Ecuador Y Colombia. This was confirmed by the sauce boat through stories on its official Instagram account and through the cameras of América Espectáculos.

The ‘Patrona’ confessed to feeling very excited, because her song, which she recorded together with Randy Nota Loca and Daniel ‘Travieso’, continues in the music rankings despite having been released three months ago (October 30, 2020).

“I am happy, happy, because we are in position 10, if I am not mistaken, of Ecuador, where it has just entered the ranking; so many thanks to all the ‘Yahalovers’ “, detailed the sauce boat, who, at the same time, specified that the single is in position 8 in Colombia.

On the other hand, Yahaira Plasencia He said that he is considering recording his next video clip with the participation of his colleagues from Esto es guerra. Paloma Fiuza and Rosángela Espinoza would be some of the guests.

Yahaira Plasencia premieres “Sad reality”

On February 14, in the middle of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Yahaira Plasencia released “Triste reality”, her new song, in an acoustic version.

“What is promised is a debt; here is one of my unpublished songs in acoustic version that will be released on my first album. Despite being a day as special as Valentine’s Day, I know that there are many people who are going to identify with this song, “wrote the interpreter on Instagram.

The singer decided to publish her unreleased song for Valentine’s Day. Photo: video clip / Youtube capture

