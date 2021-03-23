The salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia celebrated this Tuesday, March 23, the 37th anniversary of her parents’ marriage. Through her Instagram stories, the artist shared a tender video and a message dedicated to them.

The images show the parents of the interpreter of “Ulala” and “Cobarde” dancing to a song while sharing a family reunion.

Then, he posted a photograph framed in a painting that shows his parents smiling for the camera.

“Today my parents are married for 37 years. Happy anniversary loves of my life. I love you, “wrote the Peruvian singer. “I love you, I am so blessed,” she said in a following story on the social network.

Yahaira Plasencia has shown, on several occasions, the respect and love she feels for her parents. In mid-2020, when she was in Russia undergoing quarantine due to the pandemic, she made a live link with them for the program On everyone’s lips.

At that time, he was moved to assure that he missed his family because they have always remained together. “I am super attached to my mother, my father, my brothers. For me they are everything, I am talking with them all the time (…). We make video calls and I thank God that they are well, ”said Yahaira Plasencia.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.