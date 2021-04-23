Salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia celebrated having been nominated for best southern region artist at the 2021 Heat Awards, the international event that will take place in its sixth edition.

The Peruvian artist stood out among the 17 categories of nominations open to the public. She received the news this Friday, April 23, the same day as her birthday.

He considered that his nomination is a gift from God for his birthday. “When I was little, I looked forward to April 23 with all the anxieties in the world, because it was my day and I knew that my family would spoil me and make me feel special (for me, those will always be the best gifts that life gives you)” , beginning.

“Today that I am celebrating another year of life, I want to share this gift with you and that until now I cannot believe … This nomination comes to remind me that, despite everything, we must not stop pursuing our dreams. @lospremiosheat @ losheat.tv Thank you, Diosito! I’m too happy! ”Was the message from the interpreter of“Coward”.

Yahaira Plasencia

Was the singer Manuel Turizo, who mentioned the nominees to be awarded in this category. The artists that will compete with Yahaira Plasencia are Anitta, Cazzu, Nahty Peluso, Nicky Nicole, Khea and Paloma Mami.

At the 2020 Heat Awards, Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw won the award for “Best Southern Artist”. In that same ceremony, Yahaira Plasencia attended as a guest of the event.

