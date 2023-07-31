the peruvian singer Yahaira Plasencia He surprised his followers by announcing that he was going to Canada to meet his faithful audience that resides in the North American country. The self-styled ‘Patrona’ had a concert mini-tour around National Holidays. The salsa singer performed her most popular songs from the July 28-30 in Toronto and Montreal. His fans did not hesitate to share photos and videos of his presentations, which left the public more than satisfied.

In this sense, from the account of her followers, Yahaira Plasencia was seen giving everything on stage and demonstrating her vocal ability and talent for dancing. The sauce boat was grateful for the reception of her fans through her social networks on her first visit to the country.

Yahaira Plasencia had a tour of presentations in Canada. Photo: Instagram Capture

