Yahaira Plasencia shared a statement to apologize for having held a social gathering at his home in Cieneguilla last weekend. In the statement, which was published on Facebook and Instagram, the salsa singer said she felt sorry for the events that led to the execution of a police intervention at your home.

At the beginning of the publication, the interpreter of “And I said no” and “Cobarde” admitted that she held the party for her birthday, together with several family and friends, and that when she noticed the presence of the Policeman at the scene, he hid in the trunk of a car. “I can only say that everything was the result of the nervousness that seized me at that moment,” he said.

Later, Yahaira Plasencia apologized for exposing himself and putting more people at risk to a possible contagion of coronavirus. Also, he apologized to all those who have been affected by his bad behavior.

“I deeply regret my behavior, I understand that there is nothing to justify it, even less because of the terrible state of emergency that the country and the whole world is going through,” said the artist on Instagram.

“I want to extend my apologies, mainly to the National Police … I apologize, once again, to God, because I am aware that I am not taking advantage of the opportunities that he gives me every day; to my parents, because they don’t deserve to go through all this because of a bad decision and; finally, to you (your fans), because I know that it is not what you expect from the people you admire. It only remains for me to say that I regret it ”, concluded the official statement from the sauce company.

