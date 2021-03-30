Yahaira Plasencia continues to develop her musical career despite having joined Esto es guerra for the current season. The famous singer revealed through her social networks that she will release new songs very soon.

The competitor of América Televisión decided to answer the questions of its thousands of followers in Instagram. When a user asked him about new projects in his artistic career and he stated that at this moment he already has a new production prepared.

However, he clarified that he still does not have an exact date for the launch of it. “We already have a song ready, but they gave us a new one and I will record it as well. Then we will choose which one is the best. The fourth issue is coming soon, ”he wrote.

Yahaira Plasencia

Yahaira Plasencia also celebrated that his latest hits have occupied rankings in various Latin American countries. “Cobarde” is in position 7 of the most popular songs in Ecuador, while “Ulala” was in second place.

Yahaira Plasencia

Yahaira Plasencia clarifies her relationship with Pancho Rodríguez

The sauce boat and Pancho rodriguez They were recorded during a group outing in a southern spa. The images generated various speculations about a possible rapprochement with the Chilean, a link that both competitors have denied.

Yahaira Plasencia referred to the speculation during a recent broadcast of This is war and asked his colleagues not to link it with the ‘combatant’. “He’s my friend, I already said it. We are legs, really. Seriously, believe us, ”he said.

For his part, the reality boy also denied having a relationship with the interpreter of “Ulala” and indicated that they are only friends and are getting to know each other. “We put together a very nice group between a couple of colleagues,” he said days ago.

