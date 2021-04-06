Yahaira Plasencia and Arturo Caballero were captured together with several people, participating in a meeting in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and without respecting the biosecurity protocols for the prevention of coronavirus. The full report of this outrageous event was revealed by the Magaly TV program, the firm on Monday, April 5.

In the video published by Magaly Medina, it was indicated that on Thursday, April 1, the chocolate entrepreneur organized a meeting for Easter, which was attended by the interpreter of “And I said no to him” and “Coward”, as well as other friends.

Pictures show Yahaira Plasencia, Arturo Caballero and some companions without wearing masks or respecting social distancing, ignoring that day by day infections and deaths due to COVID-19 increase.

At the end of the note, Magaly Medina expressed her outrage at the breach of established rules to prevent coronavirus infections in Peru. “You were supposed to stay at home, just go out for certain activities, buy food and go to the pharmacy. However, it didn’t matter to them and they were there together ”, he asserted.

Yahaira Plasencia reveals that he will not release his song “Dime”

At the end of March, Yahaira Plasencia revealed that her song “Dime” would not see the light, because she and producer Sergio George decided to work with a new song.

“They remember that with Sergio he had already recorded the fourth song called ‘Dime’, it was almost ready, but things happen for something and they sent us another song that we liked,” he explained.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.