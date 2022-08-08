With information from Deysi Portuguez/ URPI-LR

“The Big Star” Gisela Valcárcel’s new program premiered on Saturday, August 6. One of the surprises that the space promoted was the entry of Yahaira Plasencia as “Queen of music”, along with Michelle Soifer, Susan Ochoa and Ruby Palomino. In a conversation with La República, the self-styled “Patrona” spoke about what her contribution would be as a mentor to the participants.

YOU CAN SEE: A “mediocre” production? Netizens criticize Gisela’s new program, “The Great Star”

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about “The Great Star”?

The interpreter of “And I said no” said she was grateful to the production of Gisela Valcárcel for summoning her, this being the first time she will act as a singing coach. “I think I’m going to really enjoy it,” she said.

Likewise, Yahaira Plasencia pointed out that her contribution to the new talents that she will be in charge of will be perseverance. “There are many bumps. The artist’s career is like that. One has to be strong mentally to be able to cope with everything, ”she indicated.

In that line, he added: “I’m going to try to show the contestants what they really have to have in order to be a big star.”

YOU CAN SEE: Samuel Suárez disappointed in Gisela’s new program, “The Great Star”: “More of the same”

Yahaira Plasencia: What did you say about Sergio George?

Another admission that was also widely commented on in “La gran Estrella” was that of the American producer of Puerto Rican descent, Sergio George, as a jury member of the program together with Michelle Alexander, Morella Petrozzi and Adolfo Aguilar.

“With ‘Serch’ incredible to be able to have him in Lima for a long time, happy, we see him often” Said Yahaira Plasencia, 28, who in recent weeks has been romantically linked to the 61-year-old musician.

“I am helping him to get to know our beautiful country. He loves being here, in Peru”, affirmed the singer.