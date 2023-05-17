The “Cuto” Guadalupe has been the main protagonist of the portals and entertainment programs after Magaly Medina issued an ampay in which her partner, Charlene Castro, was seen leaving a hotel with another man. The images were broadcast last Monday, May 15, and only the next day, the former soccer player decided to speak out about the event, a situation that left more than one surprised.

The former university student, Juan Aurich, among others, claimed to have forgiven the mother of his last child by pointing out that this situation is part of life, but he did decide to aim his bullets at “Urraca” by describing her as a woman with a poor heart and He even assured that he will go the legal route for this issue.

Yahaira supports the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe after ampay

Since the ampay was made public, various figures from the national show decided to go out and support ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe by sending messages of encouragement. To the surprise of many, Yahaira Plasencia, who has had a strong media confrontation with the former player, left him some heartfelt words wishing him that he can overcome this moment.

“I have never seen Mr. ‘Cuto’ in my life, never in my life. The only thing I can say is that at times when I have felt the world collapse on me, when I have felt that nothing makes sense and that I did not know how to get out of something strong, my only support has been God, my family, “he began.

“I think that this is the best message to all the people who are going through a bad time right now, everything happens at some point and I wish everyone well, including ‘Cuto,'” he added for “América spectacles.”

