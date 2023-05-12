Yahaira Plasencia He was present on local radio to talk about his new stage as a singer. Several reporters attended the meeting at the invitation of the host media and one of them was “Magaly TV, the firm“Everything was going well until the ‘Reina del totó’ noticed the presence of the microphone of the ‘Urraca’ program, so she managed to call her press officer, Alicia Torres, and left the booth. Moments later , the singer’s companion asked the journalist Otto Díaz to retire.

“We went to Radio Panamericana because they invited us because she was going to give an interview (…). It turns out that she went diva. (…) She did not want to enter the interview because she saw a microphone from my program in the booth. She interested three radishes to stand up to her public that was waiting for her“said the ATV driver.

