Yahaira Plasencia She had a relationship with the artist as well. Jair Mendoza. The couple met when sharing stages; However, the chemistry transcended and became romance. Some time later, the couple decided to break up; However, their good relationship lasted and, as the singer said, they continue to maintain communication.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about Jair Mendoza?

Yahaira Plasencia was interviewed by Trome and provided little-known details about her life, including her previous romance with Jair Mendoza. Given this, the 'Cobarde' interpreter explained that, despite having ended their romantic relationship, the friendship still endures due to the maturity that both have.

“With Jair, everything is very good, he is a person that I love very much, an important person for me, until now we continue talking. That classic 'hello and bye' has not happened, and to each their own. We are two mature people who maintain communication, We work in the same field and wherever I see him, I greet him, I hug him, there is a very special affection and respect“he told the popular media.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about her relationship with Jair Mendoza?

Yahaira Plasencia She kept her love life under wraps, but when she made her relationship with Jair Mendoza public, she shared her joy openly. In this context, the salsa singer was enjoying a beautiful personal moment, feeling serene and happy. Although she received criticism towards her relationship, especially from figures like Magaly Medina, who minimized Mendoza due to his lower notoriety, Plasencia decided to ignore her unfavorable observations.

How did Yahaira Plasencia announce her breakup with Jair Mendoza?

Yahaira Plasencia used your account instagram to announce the end of her sentimental relationship with Jair Mendoza. “This is a very thoughtful decision by both of us and made by mutual agreement. It goes without saying that there remains a relationship of maximum respect and affection in the name of the time we share as a couple and that I wish you all the success in the world in everything you do.” start,” said the salsa boat at first.

Then, the 'Acaríciame' interpreter indicated that she will not detail the reasons why his romance with Mendoza ended. “Due to the discretion that has always characterized our relationship and that we intend to maintain with respect to our private life, we have no intention of making any other type of public statements on this matter. We appreciate your understanding,” he added. Plasencia.

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza ended their relationship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Jair Mendoza/Yahaira Plasencia

It should be noted that the singer Jair Mendoza He also shared the same statement on his Instagram account.

How did Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza meet?

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza began their relationship professionally in the same musical field, but soon their connection evolved beyond work. They chose to make their relationship public, leaving aside anonymity in front of the cameras.

The birth of their romance takes place in December 2021, when they began to be the subject of speculation by the press. They were seen together on several occasions, which increased speculation about their relationship, frequently documented by 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

They tried to keep their relationship private, but towards the end of 2022, they both admitted that they were exploring a romantic relationship. However, they experienced a hiatus to focus on their respective careers before deciding to continue their bond.

Mutual respect and admiration for their musical abilities were key to their consolidation. Mendoza always showed respect for Plasencia's international success and natural talent.

Furthermore, the relationship intensified when Jair shared that he had established a bond with Yahaira's family, as he even sent greetings to who would be his future mother-in-law, which reflects the positive and serene phase they lived together.