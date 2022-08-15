yahaira plasencia is back in the spotlight after revealing what his relationship is like with the contestants of “The Big Star”, Gisela Valcárcel’s new competition format. The sauce boat, who also caused surprise by her statements when announcing that she would be a jury of the show, was honest about what he hopes to receive from the young singers at the show’s galas.

Yahaira: “I know what it costs to try to get on television”

yahaira plasencia told his truth after, in the edition of Saturday, August 13, “The Big Star” there was a tense moment between participants. In a recent interview, she pointed out that she understands the intensity of the competitors because she went through the same challenges to build her career.

“I am motivated by the fact that I also went through the same thing, that is, I know what it is to fight for a dream, I know what it costs to try to get on television, try to make people like it, try to sell a product that does not it is not easy here in our country”, he commented.

He also stated that he often shares advice with competitors. Specifically, when she talks with them, she tries to make them more aware of their talents and the experience they accumulate by participating in the program, gala after gala.

“I think that, to each one of the boys, what I always advise is that they have confidence in themselves and that they learn and absorb everything that the teachers are going to teach them. More than winning and having the best points, the best score is absorbing absolutely everything they have learned here. (…) I think they’re going to learn, little by little, that this is a show, they’re going to learn, little by little, that sometimes you can’t handle your character, you don’t know how to handle it on set ”, he expressed.

Yahaira Plasencia also joins Gisela’s program. Photo: Capture America TV

Yahaira does not agree with Sergio George: “It is important to have values”

At another point in the conversation, yahaira plasencia made it clear that he does not share the opinion that Serge George gave at the last gala. The producer would have affirmed that, in the type of formats such as “La gran Estrella”, the talent of the singer prevails more than his values.

“No, everyone has their opinion. I think humility is important, yes, but it’s true, here we haven’t come to be friends with everyone, not everyone will like you, do you understand? I think it is important to have values, humility, but here one comes to win one comes to make an effort and also to make friends, of course, but if someone doesn’t like you, it’s not your fault, you continue with your things and that’s it, “he asserted.

Sergio George arrives in Peru for a program with Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: composition LR/Sergio George/Instagram/capture of América TV

What did Yahaira say about her time in “The Great Star”?