The sauce boat Yahaira Plasencia clarified her relationship with Pancho rodriguez in the recent edition of This is war, this Tuesday, March 23.

On a previous occasion, he had already denied that he has an affair with the Chilean competitor. On this occasion, he reiterated his statement after the insistence of Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz.

“Pancho is my friend, I already said it. We are legs, really. Seriously, believe us, “said the interpreter of” Coward “during one of the games in which both were participating.

After being seen together last weekend, rumors grew about a possible relationship between the contestants of the reality show. America TV. In this regard, they clarified that there is no romance whatsoever.

Pancho talks about his relationship with Yahaira Plasencia

In the program En boca de todos, Pancho Rodríguez spoke about his co-worker. In that link he said he was happy to meet the sauce boat in person.

“I did not know Yahaira, I think I had greeted him twice in my life and I am meeting a friend, a person who is completely different from what I thought he was,” he declared.

“I thought it was heavy, but she is an excellent daughter, sister, excellent friend and I am happy with the group that we have made,” added the participant of This is war.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

