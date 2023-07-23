The tension was felt! Jasmine Pinedo and Yahaira Plasencia were in the latest edition of ‘¿Cuál es el verdad?’, a recently released program from America TV. Although everything was going normally during the competition, an error by the sauce boat caused the driver to complain, because she thought that she was being favored. “It’s not worth it. What are the preferences?” she expressed with an angry tone. However, this comment was not to the liking of the interpreter, who did not hesitate to respond to the attacks.

“They gave you one too, stop complaining”, was the forceful message that the singer sent to the popular ‘Chinita’. “In fact, Aldolfo, you gave him a question. Do not go too far, ”she added, causing surprise among all those present. Bryan Arambulo, another of the invited players, witnessed the situation and intervened saying that neither of them complied with what was agreed. “Both are bad players, they don’t know how to respect the rules,” he said.

