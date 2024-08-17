Yagudin said that he offered to kiss Totmianina’s wife when they met

Olympic figure skating champion Alexei Yagudin in the show “Delicious with Anfisa Chekhova” on “TV-3” spoke about meeting his wife, Olympic champion Tatyana Totmianina.

“I just came to their room in some hotel and asked her to kiss me. I don’t remember anymore, Tanya told me this. But I was already so brazen back then,” the 44-year-old athlete recalled. He added that Totmianina turned him down, but they started dating a few years later.

Earlier, Yagudin shared his plans for his own funeral. The athlete said that he and Totmianina already have a place in the cemetery.

Yagudin and Totmianina got married in 2016. The couple is raising two daughters.

Yagudin is the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic gold medalist in men’s singles skating. He has also won four world championships and three European championships.