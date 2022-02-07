Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin said that he predicted the victory of the Russian pair of figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov in a free program at the team tournament Olympics 2022.

“They are in great shape now, they have time to rest. In principle, I had no doubt that today it [падение Машиной и Галлямова] will not affect the results in any way, ”Yagudin said in an interview with the TV channel REN TV.

According to Yagudin, he made the same prediction regarding the final place of the ROC team in the team figure skating tournament. He said that the Russian team is professional and balanced, and this allowed them to take the lead.

The Olympic champion also commented on the fall of the Russian couple at the end of the performance. He denied that the athletes had any injuries and expressed the hope that both skaters would be able to recover before further competitions.

“Excitement exists only if there are some consequences, that is, injury is possible. Still, remembering the terrible fall of his wife Tatyana Totmyanina, how difficult it was to rehabilitate later <...>. It’s good that the “hotbeds” have time to recover before the performances, ”said Yagudin.

He confirmed that the fall was most likely due to lack of sleep and accumulated fatigue.

This was previously stated by Mishina herself. Gallyamov, in turn, said that all morning he forced himself to be cheerful, but did not keep his partner.

Despite the fall, the Russian pair took first place in the free skate at the team tournament earlier that day. Olympics 2022. For the free program, the Russians received 145.20 points from the judges and brought the ROC team 55 points, strengthening its leadership in the team tournament.

On Monday, the ROC team won a gold medal in the team figure skating tournament at Olympics 2022 in Pekin. Olympic champions were Mark Kondratyuk (men’s single skating), Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pair skating), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dancing), Kamila Valieva (women’s single skating).

Thus, the Russians climbed to first place in the medal standings of the Olympic Games in Beijing. In addition, the ROC team leads in the number of awards – six (two gold, two silver, two bronze).

On February 6, skier Alexander Bolshunov took first place in the skiathlon and brought Russia the first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, his compatriot Denis Spitsov finished second. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Bolshunov on his victory.

The first medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing on February 5 was brought to Russia by skier Natalya Nepryaeva, taking second place in the skiathlon. At the same time, Russian biathletes won third place in the mixed relay and brought Russia a second medal.

The 2022 Olympics are held February 4-20, the Paralympics – March 4-13. The games will be held in three clusters at once – in Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping) and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).