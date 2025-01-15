The Pontevedra CF coach, Yago Iglesias (Santiago de Compostela, 42 years old), is the great protagonist of the Copa del Rey. Jagoba Arrasate, Marcelino and Julián Calero praised the bravery of their team on the pitch after falling in Pasarón against their Pontevedra team. Faithful follower of the doctrine of possession, the garnets gave a performance before three professional soccer teams while they were in the fourth category of national soccer, in the Second RFEF.— You wouldn’t even imagine getting to where they are the way they did. have done.—We faced the competition to improve, but the playoffs have confirmed our identity by getting people to come to the field and enjoy.—After eliminating two First Division teams, are you disappointed not to receive one of the first team in the round of 16? big?—For us, everyone in the bass drum was of a high level, they were all professionals who came to visit us. We are aware that another larger team would attract more attention, but we are looking forward to receiving Getafe and we are excited to think that the people who come to the field will cheer us on, that they are one hundred percent our followers, not as if they came Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​for example.—Does it motivate you to receive the third top-flight team in a row while being the lowest-level team in the pot?—We are living a unique experience. These matches make those of us who make a living from this, although at a semi-professional level, feel a little more professional because a lot of noise is generated by the rivals we face.—Do you think you have come this far and that it is all over?— No, our idea is to go to the quarterfinals. And we are going to try to do it with our weapons, playing face to face, as in the previous qualifying rounds. Our idea is always to win beyond the rival in front of us. I always try to motivate my players by thinking about winning.—How do you beat a First Division team for the third time in a row?—Playing like we do. We do it in Pasarón, against our team, trying to keep a clean sheet, but always playing with our ideas; in the opposite field, looking for the rival beyond the shield they wear.—Coaches who have not been players have always had it more complicated to reach the elite.—It is true, we have it more complicated. We lack relationships, for people to know what we have done before, but it is something I don’t think about. They start with that advantage and, above all, the experience in managing groups. Maybe they have a sixth sense there because they have been in important locker rooms and have had tough experiences. It has been difficult for me to get there because the highest I have trained is Primera RFEF and I have been training in youth football since I was a junior. I was a Regional player, but at the age of 24 I left it and I have already come of age on the bench. —You also work as a teacher.—I finished INEF years ago and I am a teacher at the Galician School of Coaches. My way of training is very much like a teacher, trying to convince my players, to make them protagonists, to transmit their abilities to them. They are the ones who must reflect my ideas, who make me reflect on them. —Your idea on the pitch has always been linked to the ball.—The football I like is possession. I am a guardolist, but with my own ideas; defend with the ball, be organized, occupy spaces, have the ball in the opposite field…— The sources that apply and that have been seen in these qualifying rounds show this.—I try to do in my teams what I see in Guardiola, Arteta, Klopp… all of them are references and all of them stand out for possession of the ball.— You and your idea clinging to the ball and possession. Bordalás and his Getafe do not fit into those parameters.—Their game and their idea of ​​football are very different, but their teams compete very well and are tough. His career comes from below, from the mud and, if he has gotten where he is, it is because he deserves it. —It’s going to be difficult then to face its antithesis.—Of course. Getafe’s virtue is solidity, but we are going to go out and play in the opposite field and there the Bordalás teams demand a lot. Concentration is going to be the key. — Tell us about the three qualifying rounds won against a higher category team. Levante, for example.—Levante’s strong point is running, the cons. Furthermore, they defend very well, but we defended with long possessions and won. That victory gave confidence.—Against Villarreal they took the ball away from them and they ended up winning and with 70% possession.—It was the most complete game and it is not easy to achieve that figure. Villarreal submits you with the ball, and they didn’t have it. We have been increasing the level in each round, but in that match we prevailed.—In addition, Marcelino’s flattery endorsed his idea.—It was tremendous that he spoke about us like that. Coming from the mud, facing references is… uffff. That he has reflected on our match in this way reinforces our desire and enthusiasm to continue improving.—Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca was also beaten.—The team knew how to stop their high pressure and, by doing that, we felt very comfortable. Our idea was maintained even though we knew that they were going to take it very seriously after having previously eliminated Marcelino’s team.—These round of 16 are a showcase where there is nothing to lose.—It is true, but I try to make sure we live it natural way. I have to transmit normality to mine despite the noise around. It is a milestone that a fourth category team plays another tie against professionals. There are only 16 teams left and we are one. It is something that has given us all a lot of visibility, especially the club.—They dream of passing.—Of course, and it would be a prize. Illusion is the engine that moves us and we are not going to change. We will play and take the game as always, whether it is Villarreal or Valladolid B.—In these games the rivals are equal.—Maybe, but for us it is the same, despite the noise. Our goal is to win and we are just as thorough and consistent when we prepare them. The only thing is that in the Cup moods help and right now our mood is through the roof.

