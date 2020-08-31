WORLD ON SUNDAY: They are known nationwide. Do strangers show you their moles when they recognize you or find out that you are a doctor?

Yael Adler: Yes, all the time. I get photos of all sorts of skin areas sent, everything that is wet, itchy, pimply and whether on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp. I always point out that data protection is not guaranteed in this way and that the senders should rather go to a doctor’s office. But when people feel in need, some apparently hope for quick help from me and send me their photos without hesitation. My friends do that anyway, there are now hardly any parts of the body that I don’t know. Of course, I immediately forget all of this when we meet privately.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: The corona pandemic is only mentioned in passing in your new book. How come

Eagle: There was originally a lot more about Corona in the book – but I deleted a lot about it because I thought: When this book appears, people will want to read something other than just Corona again. There are other and often more dangerous diseases than Covid-19.