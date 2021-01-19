After it was announced that Leticia Calderón had to be hospitalized for suffering complications derived from her recent diagnosis of COVID-19, many of his followers have been waiting on the evolution of his health.

Yadhira Carrillo spoke about it and commented on some favorable news about the mood of his partner’s ex-wife, Juan Collado.

“They are fine (Leticia and her children), it is just a matter of patience, time, how is this, but it is perfectly well cared for“Said the actress for the cameras of Sale el sol, after visiting her partner in the North Reclusorio in Mexico City.

In addition, he said that Collado is very concerned about the situation of the mother of his children, and tries to be aware of Calderón’s health.

“He is worried, but very pending like every day. It is very, very pending, they mobilized very quickly. The children are fine and Juan is in contact by phone like every day, they are fine ”, assured Carrillo.

Yadhira Carrillo revealed that she was very distressed by the lethality of this disease, but insisted that she has faith that Leticia Calderón will overcome this difficult moment.

“We are very aware of his position and with all the faith that this will turn out the way we want it to, that he is healthy, that he will be out very happy and content very soon,” he added.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.