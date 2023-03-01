Yadhira Carrillo, 49 years old, is too happy, because in the next few hours her husband Juan Collado could be out of jail in a few hoursthis after not finding sufficient evidence that he has enriched himself with resources of illicit origin.

After being detained since 2020 to be investigated by the money laundering and organized crimethe Mexican lawyer could have his freedom in the next few hours, a situation that makes Yadhira Carrillo very happy, who wants to apologize for having been in prison for so long.

“He should be here because he has been in jail for four years and he should never have set foot in that place in his life. He should be home right now and all the authorities should be asking for his forgiveness,” the former soap opera actress told journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. on his YouTube channel.

As if that were not enough, the former beauty queen also confessed that Juan Collado is an honorable man who has worked all his life, he also points out that he always did it honestly despite the accusations that arose a few years ago.

As expected, the networks reacted to the statements of the Mexican artist, who was on her way to jail to receive more information about the health of Juan Collado, who already had health problems after being detained, as she herself told the media.

“Now it turns out that everyone is innocent and you believe it, they already do their political program and drag themselves more”, “Mrs. Ready to continue enjoying the ill-earned money”, “Juan Collado innocent???? Ha ha ha” , write social networks.